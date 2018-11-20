DPS encourages an extra helping of safety during the holiday weekend

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding motorists to make safety an integral part of their Thanksgiving travel plans and to celebrate the holiday responsibly.

“As Texans are traveling to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends, DPS is reminding drivers of their duty to help keep our roadways safe – and we urge everyone to take this responsibility seriously,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “We are especially thankful this holiday for our Troopers and other law enforcement partners who will be giving up part of their holiday and time with their families to help patrol Texas roads and keep us safe.”

DPS Troopers and other Texas law enforcement agencies will be patrolling around-the-clock during the extended holiday weekend looking for drunk drivers, speeders, seat belt violators and other motorists who are endangering themselves or the public.

During the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday, DPS Troopers issued more than 73,000 traffic citations and warnings for a variety of violations, including 8,449 speeding and 1,005 seat belt/child safety seat citations. DPS patrols also resulted in 324 driving while intoxicated arrests, 290 fugitive arrests and 235 felony arrests during the same time period.

Show your thanks this holiday to those working on the side of the road by following the law: Slow down or move over for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Also, show the same courtesy to fellow drivers stopped alongside the road.

DPS offers the following tips for safe travel during the extended holiday weekend: