Election Day finally arrives on Nov. 6

Months of electioneering and politicking comes to an end Tuesday as the 2018 mid-term elections take place across the country and it appears there will be a big turnout at the polls.

The final day of early voting took place Friday and shortly before lunch nearly 32 percent of the county’s registered voters had cast their ballots early. Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said as of 10 a.m. Friday there were 4,215 people who had voted early. There are 13,324 registered voters in Montague County.

Voters will go to the polls on Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wall reminds voters to bring a photo identification with them. Also a reminder in Montague County voters can cast a ballot at any of the locations, not just their home precinct, thanks to the countywide voting centers.

Voting locations on Tuesday will include: City of Bowie Community room, Bowie Public Library, Nocona Community Center, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, Ringgold Elementary School, Saint Jo Civic Center, Valley View Baptist Church, Montague Courthouse annex community room, Sunset City Hall and Forestburg Community Center.

