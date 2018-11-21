Enjoy food, fellowship with Turkey Day meals in Bowie, Nocona

Enjoy a free Thanksgiving day meal at the Bowie or Nocona Community dinners planned for Thursday.
Citizens are invited to come in to enjoy a meal, or stop in to help serve or prepare delivery or take-out orders.
In Bowie, the dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the First United Methodist Church, 1515 North Jefferson. The deadline to order delivery or take-out meals was Tuesday.
Call the church at 872-3384 with any questions on the luncheon.
Christ Community Church in Nocona will coordinate the community dinner for the 15th year. The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veranda Inn Event Center.
Those wanting to reserve a meal or have one delivered can call 531-1885. They will try to accommodate anyone needing a dinner the day of the event.
Both dinners welcome all volunteers and encourage you to attend to enjoy food and fellowship this Thanksgiving.
