Ermert hopes to bring glory to Prairie Valley

Prairie Valley is sending sophomore Cosima Ermert to the state cross country meet is on Nov. 3 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock. A foreign exchange student from Germany, it is Ermert’s first year running cross country, although she has played soccer back home.

“I am very excited to be participating at the state meet,” Ermert said. “I’ve never had the opportunity to run competitively because cross country does not exist at my school or town.”

Ermert helped the Lady Bulldogs girl’s cross country team win their second consecutive district team title by winning first overall.

She then helped them finish 10th at the regional meet while she finished 13th with a time of 13:44.

Not only will this be Ermert’s first time competing at a state event, it will be her first race she runs alone.

“I’m a little nervous to run without my teammates, but I was able to bring a teammate with me for support,” Ermert said. “I’m determined to run as well as I did at regionals. I want to run my best time and try to stay as close as I can to the leaders.”

Ermert is thankful for everyone who helped her get to this point.

“I would like to thank my coach and all my friends for pushing me to do my best,” Ermert said. “I’d also like to thank my family for allowing me the opportunity to experience school in America and my PE teacher back in Germany.”

Ermert is scheduled to run at 9:50 a.m.

