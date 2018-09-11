Bowie teen killed in two-vehicle crash

UPDATED – 5:25 P.M. Nov. 9, 2018

A 17-year-old Bowie High School student was killed in a two vehicle accident Friday morning on U.S. Highway 81 and Indian Hills Road, north of Bowie.

The Department of Public Safety reports Robert Womack, Elk City, OK, was driving a truck tractor semi-trailer north on Hwy. 81 , while a Pontiac G6 driven by Madison Nicole Waldrip was stopped on the right shoulder of the northbound lane close to Indian Hills Road.

As the truck approached the car, still on the shoulder, made a sudden left turn and entered the roadway in front of the truck. DPS report the driver had no time to make an evasive move and struck the driver’s side killing the driver. The crash remains under investigation.

Original post

Bowie Rural Fire Department and the Department of Public Safety responded to a multi-vehicle accident off U.S. Highway 81 and Indian Hills Road around lunch time Friday for an accident call. While no details are available from the DPS, it was confirmed there was a fatality of one of the drivers. Information will be updated as soon as it becomes available. (Courtesy photo)