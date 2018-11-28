Forestburg, Saint Jo earn district honors

Superlatives: Most Valuable Player: Charity Brawner, Saint Jo; Offensive Most Valuable Player: Bailey Melton, Saint Jo; Defensive Most Valuable Player: Lacy Huddleston, Forestburg; Setter of the Year: Kaitline Harris, Saint Jo; Newcomer of the Year: Faith Moore, Forestburg; Coach of the Year: Charlie Pittman, Saint Jo

First Team All-district selections: Bethany Thomas, Saint Jo; Kassidy Travis, Forestburg; Emily Haney, Saint Jo; Athena Britain, Forestburg; Hannah Reyling, Saint Jo; Katie Willett, Forestburg; Maddie Ogden, Saint Jo; Jacqueline McLean, Forestburg

Second Team All-district selections: Paityn Holley, Saint Jo; Casandra Sanchez, Forestburg; Kassidy Pittman, Saint Jo; Issabella Roller, Forestburg

