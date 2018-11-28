Forestburg tops Bryson at home

The Forestburg boy’s basketball team played great onNov. 20 with a win against Bryson at home.

The Longhorns ran away with it in the third quarter on their way to a 56-33 win. The first half was close as Forestburg led 25-19 against the Cowboys. In the third quarter they pulled away, outscoring Bryson 19-5 as they led 44-24 heading into the fourth quarter. From there they were able to coast to the final 56-33.

Riley Sandusky led the team with 14 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and three steals. Carson Rowlett was right behind him with 13 points while leading the team with three assists. Zach Bradley also had a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 re-bounds. Bannon Osteen also joined his teammates in double digits with 11 points. Coach Trey Cumby liked how his team played.

