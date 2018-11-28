The second annual Gayno Shelton Hardwood Classic tips off on Thursday with all three Bowie Jackrabbit teams set to compete.

The tournament was named in 2017 to honor the longtime Bowie High School basketball coach, who served as head basketball coach from 1965 to 1990 in a decision that Head Coach Jonothan Horton said was a no brainer.

His 25-year career at BHS included 15 teams that qualified for playoffs with 12 District Runner-Ups, eight Regional Qualifiers, four Regional Finalists, one Regional Championship and one State Championship with a win-loss record of 525-213.

Shelton was one of the first 10 charter members inducted into the Bowie Hall of Honor, recognized at the homecoming game in the fall of 2010 and inducted in May of 2010.

He also is a member of the Duncan High School Hall of Fame, the Murray State College Athletic Hall of Fame, the Austin College Athletic Hall of Honor and the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“It meant so much to coach here and so many people, the players, administration, all the fans and parents, were a blessing. It’s a great place to be and that’s why we decided to make our home in Bowie,” said Shelton.

This year’s tournament will see 10 teams in the varsity division, 10 in the junior varsity and eight in the ninth grade division, including the younger Nocona Indian teams.

Competition will span across three days at the high school and junior high gymnasiums.

The winner will be determined in the varsity division and JV pools based on the win/loss record, head to head, points allowed and points scored.

The Bowie Jackrabbits open up the competition at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the high school main gymnasium against Lake Worth. The junior varsity team kicks off at 8:30 a.m. in the main gymnasium against Bridgeport, while the JV white team will play at 8:30 a.m. in junior high gym one against Mineral Wells.

