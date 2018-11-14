Girls Basketball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians dominated in their opening game of the 2018-19 season with a 73-53 win against Vernon on Saturday.

The Nocona Lady Indians led 16-11 by the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Lions fought back and were down just one point, 31-30, as the teams entered halftime.

The Lady Indians outscored the Lady Lions 16-11 in the third, but with Averee Kleinhans back in the fourth, they broke wide open with a 25-12 lead to take the win 73-53. Kleinhans led the offense with 24 points. Trystin Fenoglio also scored in double digits with 14 points, while Brooke O’Neal added 10.

“Vernon hung around a lot longer than we expected them to, but the first quarter we broke out to a 10-point lead pretty quick, then they battled back. We had a lot of bad turnovers, but we ran the floor okay so there are some good takeaway, but definitely a lot of stuff we have to work on,” said the coach.

Spitzer hopes to see an improvement in his team’s three-point shooting, as well as defense after the Lady Lions managed to score 53 points, but offensively his team put up 73, which he was pleased with.

The Lady Indians game against Iowa Park has been rescheduled for Saturday. The junior varsity will begin at 11 a.m. with varsity immediately following.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles triumphed over Ector in a 55-36 game on the road Friday to win their third game.

However, despite the win, it was a difficult game for many of the players.

“The first half we didn’t play very well. The girls had heard about the young lady in Bowie who passed in a car wreck, and a lot of the girls knew her, so that weighed in on their minds,” said Bellevue Lady Eagles Coach John McGee. “However, we talked them through that and the second half they played much better.”

McGee said they discussed focus at the half, and the girls went out and took control of the game.

Sophomore Kaylee Trail led the Lady Eagles with 14 points, followed by FreeDom Morris and Cassie Simpson who tallied 13 points each.

Zoe Berry added an additional six points, Sky-Lar Embry had five and Bre Malaer contributed four.

