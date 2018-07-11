Gold-Burg takes the win, tops Forestburg 65-20

Gold-Burg ruined Forestburg’s homecoming Friday night as they won their final game to clinch a playoff spot for the first time in at least five years. The Bears pulled away in the second half to win 65-20.

Both teams came into the night struggling after playing a season against mostly bigger schools. Forestburg was looking for its first win and Gold-Burg was hoping to add a second win in a season they felt like could have had a couple more.

The Bears had already played the one other district opponent the previous week, Fannindale, and lost pretty decisively. Both team’s best chance to earn the second playoff spot was to beat the other.

The game started off competitively as both teams traded three touchdowns on their first three possessions. Gold-Burg’s Blake Allen hit big pass plays to Will Hodges and Steven Bell as the Bears utilized a run/pass option sweep play over and over again all night.

