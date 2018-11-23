Hazel (Ruth) Miller

August 21, 1931 – November 19, 2018

BRIDGEPORT – Hazel (Ruth) Miller, 87, passed away on Nov. 19, 2018.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. November 21 at the Cowboy Church in Henrietta.

Burial will be in Brushy Cemetery in Bowie under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

Ruth was born on Aug. 21, 1931 in Gainesville to T.M. and Vertie Adams. She married C.D. Miller on March 26, 1946.

Ruth worked at Hagger Slacks for several years and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Cowboy Church in Henrietta.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dee Miller; and daughter, Denise Airrington.

She is survived by her three sons, Larry Miller and wife Terri, Petrolia, Bobby Miller and wife Wendy, Plattsburg, MO and J.J. Miller and wife Jennifer, Bridgeport; daughter, Teresa Moody and husband Leon, Chico, Texas; 14 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Henrietta Cowboy Church at PO Box 181, Henrietta, TX 76365.

