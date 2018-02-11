HSE test prep scheduled

The High School Equivalency (formerly GED) orientation Test Preparation Classes will be Nov. 5 and Nov. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Bowie at North Central Texas College Bowie, room 109.

Interested students must attend both nights in order to be placed in a class, which are at no cost. If you plan attend call Polly Bryant at 940-322-6928 at the Region 9 Education Service Center to register.