James W. Boggs

December 15, 1939 – November 10, 2018

BOWIE – James W. Boggs, 78, passed away on Nov. 10, 2018 due to complications associated with dementia.

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Newport Cemetery in Newport with Brother Mike Henson officiating.

James was born on Dec. 15, 1939. He was a Fort Worth native and a proud Bell Helicopter retiree, but he was most fulfilled as a rancher in Jack County for more than 40 years. He loved the land and always felt we should leave it better than we found it.

James was a member of First Baptist Church of Bowie where he served as a deacon and was a member of The Crusaders Sunday School class.

“For this world is not our home; we are looking forward to our everlasting home in heaven.” ~Hebrews 13:14.

James is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann Boggs, Bowie; daughter, Teri Gitchell and husband Tommy, Weatherford; granddaughters, Laura Boyd and husband Jed, Decatur, and Erin Moore and husband Mike, Aledo; great-granddaughters, Codie Boyd and Camryn Boyd, both of Decatur.

The family is particularly grateful to all of the Advanced Rehab staff, but most especially to the Lavender Lane staff for their excellent and compassionate care. Additionally, we are grateful to the Solaris Hospice staff who worked so quickly and compassionately to ensure James was comfortable during his final hours.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of James to the First Baptist Church of Bowie Building Fund or the First Baptist Church of Bowie Library, 307 N. Lindsay, Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

