Jerry Lee Walker

October 11, 1934 – November 12, 2018

RINGGOLD – Jerry Lee Walker, 86, died on Nov. 12, 2018, in Nocona, TX.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 15 at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona, Texas under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 at the funeral home.

Jerry was born in Sadler, Texas on Oct. 11, 1934 to V.L. and Mozelle Walker. He spent most of his life in Ringgold.

His early career was in the mobile home industry. He then started his own business building custom kitchen cabinets and other furniture pieces. He married Minnie Allen on Aug. 22, 1959.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Minnie Allen Walker; daughters, Karen Walker, Linda Wickersham and Kathy Sayers; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children.

Memorials may be made to Ringgold Cemetery Association in care of Johnny Reynolds at 1108 Hanson Road, Ringgold, TX 76261.