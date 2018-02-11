Johnnie A. Breeden

March 1, 1935 – October 2, 2018

MONTAGUE – Johnnie A. Breeden, 83, died on Oct. 25, 2018 in Nocona, TX.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service on Oct. 29 at the Montague Cemetery.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Montague Cemetery with Pastor Dennis Pellet officiating.

Breeden was born on March 1, 1935 in Nocona to W.A. and Sally (Thompson) Breeden. He had a lifelong career in carpentry and operated a lawn mower repair service in Montague. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sunset.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jimmy and James Breeden, and sisters, Lula Bell Hudson and Viola Breeden.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Breeden, Montague; children, Bonnie Watkins, Montague, Johnny Breeden, Montague, Dale Breeden, Bowie and Barbara Osbourn, Bowie; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a son-in-law and two nephews.