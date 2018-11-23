Joseph “Joe” David Moore Sr.

February 24, 1950 – November 11, 2018

BOWIE – Joseph “Joe” David Moore Sr., 68, died on Nov. 11, 2018 in Dallas, TX.

Family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 14 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Nov. 15 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Pastor Lonnie Moore officiating.

Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Moore was born on Feb. 24, 1950 in Alvord to Lonnie and Dora (Peterson) Moore. He married Marion Morton on Feb. 6, 1960. He had a life long career as a well-known roofer, and was the owner and operator of Joe Moore & Son Roofing for 51 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Charles Moore, Alfred Moore and James Peterson.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marion Moore, Bowie; children, Janis Jones and Joe Moore Jr., both of Bowie; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Sam Moore, Bowie; sister, Martha Keefer, Weatherford; and numerous nieces and nephews.