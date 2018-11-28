Keck moves to administration

Nocona athletic director and head football coach the past 10 years Brad Keck has informed superintendent Dr. David Waters that he is looking to get out of coaching.

“I went to Dr. Waters awhile back and just asked if he had anything if I got out of coaching,” Keck said.

Starting Dec. 3, Keck will be reassigned to the role of campus administrator and assistant principal working under Principal Amy Murphey at Nocona Middle School. It is a new position in the district.

With the football program coming off its sixth playoff appearance in Keck’s 10 years at the helm, the reassignment request came from him.

“I’ve worked 80 hours a week during football season and 60 hours a week for 25 years so I’m ready for a little bit of a break,” Keck said.

With his youngest daughter Karlee graduating this year, now seemed like as good a time as any for Keck to spend some more time with his grand kids.

He will stay on to help with the athletic director duties while the district looks for his replacement. Keck anticipates them hiring someone late winter or spring, but admits he is not sure of the exact time line.