Lady Bulldogs remain undefeated; Forestburg battles back

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs hosted Northside Vernon on Nov. 19 and were able to stay undefeated so far this season.

The Lady Bulldogs easily dispatched the Lady Indians 52-22. Prairie Valley was able to get out to a good offensive start, scoring 16 points and leading 16-8 in the first quarter as the Lady Bulldogs were able to make a couple three-pointers.

It was Prairie Valley’s defense in the second quarter that made the game get away from Northside as they scored two points in the quarter. The Lady Bulldogs further extended their lead to 27-10 at halftime.

The third quarter was low scoring for both teams, but the Lady Indians could not make any dent in trying to get back in the game. Prairie Valley finished the fourth quarter strong, scoring 18 points in the quarter as they went on to win 52-22.

Sydni Messer led the team with 13 points and Shelby Roof joined her in double digits with 11 points.

