Lady Cottontails open 2018-19 season

The Bowie Junior High Lady Cottontails opened the 2018-19 season at Henrietta on Nov. 5.

The Lady Cottontails 8A team jumped out to a 12-4 lead against the Lady Cats by the end of the first quarter and maintained it 23-13 heading into the half. By the end of the third, the margin had grown to 33-18 before closing out the game 39-20 with the win.

Neely Price led the Lady Cottontails with 13 points, while Carson Matlock put up 10 points for the 8A team.

Haley Webb provided the team with an additional eight points, Sydnee Mowry, six, and Stella Brown, two.

The opening game did not go as well for the Lady Cottontails 7A team. The younger group trailed Henrietta by just one point, 5-6, by the end of the first quarter, but Henrietta’s lead had grown to 13-19 heading into halftime.

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.