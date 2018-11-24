Lady Indians top Era, Whitewright

The Nocona Lady Indians closed the last two games before the holidays off right with two convincing wins at home and on the road.

Nocona hosted Era on Nov. 19. The Lady Hornets were pre-season ranked in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll in 2A and the Lady Indians knew they needed to come to play.

Right away Nocona saw that scoring leader Averee Kleinhans had the hot hand as she scored 10 of the teams 12 points in the first quarter. Era would not be intimated as they hung right with the Lady Indians as they trailed 12-10 going into the second quarter.

Nocona started to pull away in the second quarter as more players got involved with scoring. Kleinhans still had seven in the quarter to put her at 17 points at halftime, but Trystin Fenoglio scored a couple of baskets and

Brooke O’Neal made a three-pointer to chip in a few points to keep it from being a one girl show.

It was the Lady Indians defense that broke the game open as they held the Lady Hornets to only five points and had a 28-15 lead at halftime.

Kleinhans had her best quarter in the third as she almost equaled her first half total, scoring 16 of the teams 22 points as Nocona’s lead steadily grew to 50-31 heading into the fourth quarter. Era outscored the Lady Indians in the fourth, but not enough to come back as Nocona won 61-45.

