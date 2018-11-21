Lady Rabbits JV place third at Slidell Tournament

The Bowie JV Maroon team finished third at their first tournament in Slidell over the weekend.

They won two of their three games with their final game against Muenster heading to double overtime where they were able to pull out a third place finish.

In the Lady Rabbits first game they played Gainesville’s junior varsity team. They dominated from the opening tip offensively and defensively as they won 64-9.

Tatum Crow led the team with 17 points and Jasmine Jones joined her in double figures with 14.

Their next game was against the tournament hosts varsity team. Despite Slidell being 1A, their varsity team easily beat Bowie 49-12. Even with the one-sided win, Coach Jaimie Hickey was proud how her team competed against the much better team. Jones led the team with five points.

“We didn’t back down and kept going at them,” Hickey said. “We worked our way to the basket. Missed some easy opportunities to score, but really just tried to bother them as much as we could.”

