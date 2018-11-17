Lady Rabbits set to host “Hoopin’ into the Holidays” Tournament

The Bowie Lady Rabbits will host their own tournament for the first time in years as they prepare for the first “Hoopin into the Holidays” tournament Nov. 19-21.

The Bowie Lady Rabbits have a spotless record as of Friday, when they played Wichita Falls High School, despite some close games against Hirschi, Callisburg and Burkburnett.

Both junior varsity teams will compete with some of the area’s best, including Graham, S&S Consolidated, Burkburnett, Windthorst, Callisburg, Iowa Park, Muenster and Bridgeport.

Bowie Lady Rabbits Coach Chuck Hall decided hosting a tournament before the start of Thanksgiving break was best for his team.

“I just really felt it was an injustice to the kids and even me to miss the two primary holidays of the school year when I was looking at Thanksgiving and Christmas. The kids need to be with their families, and we are already taking Christmas away,” explained Hall.

The tournament was scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, giving the team a full four day break with their families.

