Lewis “Eli” Harvill

January 13, 1930 – November 12, 2018

FORESTBURG – Lewis “Eli” Harvill, 88, passed from this life on Nov. 12, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 16 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will beat 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 at Forestburg Church of Christ. Joe Nimock will be officiating with songs by Danny Russell. Pallbearers will be: Riley Harvill, Kevin Harvill, Roger Thurman, Orren Hooper, Les Howell and Joshua Eli Harvill.

Burial will follow at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.

Eli was born Jan. 13,1930 to Bert Lewis Harvill, Sr. and Lucille (Steadham) Harvill. He was born on the family farm near Saint Jo and grew up around the Forestburg and Saint Jo areas. He attended school in Dye Mound, Saint Jo and Forestburg.

He began his career working for the state hospitals in Wichita Falls and Vernon. He entered military service in 1951. After basic training in Georgia, he shipped overseas and served as a communications specialist in war-torn Europe stationed in Augsburg, Germany.

After the military, Eli resumed his work as engineering supervisor with the State institutions. He entered Midwestern State University, receiving his degree in education in 1958. His career with the state spanned almost 40 years. After his retirement from the State, he returned to Forestburg to raise cattle in Montague county for many years.

Eli married Bobbie Jean Tullos in Wichita Falls in 1951. Eli and Bobbie have one son, Lewis Eli Harvill, Jr. and wife Natalie, Lubbock, and one daughter, Glenda “Sue” Harvill Roach and husband Brad, Nocona.

Eli married Shirley Moore Lanier, Forestburg in 1985. He has two stepsons, John Lanier and his wife Jamie, Decatur, and Charles Lanier, Forestburg; two stepdaughters, Phyllis Teakell and husband Ricky,Weatherford, and Janice Gresham, Forestburg.

Eli is survived by two brothers, Bert L. Harvill, Jr. (B. L.) and wife Edna Merle. Bowie, and Dale Harvill and wife Debbie, Houston; sister, Vera Heaton and husband Lee, Gig Harbor, WA; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, a charitable memorial donation to Hospice Of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310 would be welcome.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral home of Bowie.

