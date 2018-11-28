Local church launches prayer initiative

The First United Methodist Church of Bowie wants to involve the public and local churches in a commitment to pray daily for the personnel of Bowie Independent School District.

Pray for Team Bowie is an opportunity to express support for all employees who touch the lives of the town’s children daily.

This is a one-year school calendar commitment by a prayer partner to pray daily for the safety and well-being of public-school personnel.

Signing up is easy. Go to www.prayforteambowie.com to sign up as an individual to pray or as a local church to “partner up “with FUMC to help spread this ministry.

If you would like a hard copy of the sign-up form, please contact Cyndi at FUMC at 940-872-3384 or through email at infoatprayforteambowie.com for more information.

Kick-off for this prayer ministry will be on Nov. 28.

Members of FUMC personally delivered baskets to every employee of Bowie ISD to show their heartfelt appreciation for everyone.

Baskets were prayed over and lovingly made during a two-month time span.

FUMC is hopeful that this teacher prayer ministry will be shared and promoted by other churches of Bowie.

Organizers say let’s unite together as one community, one vision, one mission, one family and one prayer.