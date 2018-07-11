Lucky Paws readies fundraiser for Nov. 12

Lucky Paws Animal Shelter and the Nocona Veterans of Foreign Wars post No. 8558 will have a chili and cornbread contest at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the VFW Post.

Bring your crockpot of chili and your pan full of cornbread to see if yours is the best. Deliver your entries to the post by 5 p.m. on Nov. 12. There is a $10 entry fee to benefit the shelter.

If you don’t want to enter, attend and be a judge. Enjoy all you can for $5 plus two tickets to vote for the best chili and cornbread.

It will be $1 for additional voting tickets.

There also will be a beer cocktail contest, all the benefit the shelter. Call 940-867-5015 for additional details.