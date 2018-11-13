November 14, 2000 – November 9, 2018

BOWIE – Madison Nicole Waldrip, 17, went home to be with her heavenly Father on Nov. 9, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 13 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Bowie High School gym with Pastors Justin Harris and Gregg Shaw officiating.

Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Madison was born Nov. 14, 2000 in Decatur to Todd and Courtney (Price) Waldrip. She was a senior at Bowie High School with plans to graduate in December. She enjoyed participating in school activities. She was an officer in the Future Farmers of America and an avid softball player.

Madison loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, horseback riding, hanging out with her friends and being on snapchat. She enjoyed attending her uncle Cody Price’s football games with the Weatherford Bullets and watching football at home with Ronnie and Derbi Partridge.

She is preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Jim Bartee; great-grandparents, the Rev. L.V. and Gwen Shaw, and grandmother, Vickie Louise Shaw Waldrip.

Madison is survived by her parents, Todd and Courtney Waldrip, Bowie; siblings, Morgan and Mason Waldrip, both of Bowie; grandparents, Jim and Liz Price, Montague, and Loyd and Dorothy Waldrip, Henrietta; great-grandmother, Marilyn Biggerstaff, Chico; uncle, Cody Price and wife Lory, Bowie; aunt, Michelle Biles and husband Allen, Bowie; and numerous cousins and many friends.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

