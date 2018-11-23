Margarette Virginia (Boyd) Williams

November 20, 1926 – November 18, 2018

STANTON – Margarette Virginia (Boyd) Williams, 91, passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2018 in Stanton, TX.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Margarette was born Nov. 20, 1926 in Hot Springs, AR. An excellent seamstress, she worked in the laundry and dry cleaning business in her youth. With that mutual background, she met and married T.L. (Lavern) Williams on Nov. 22, 1955 in Wichita Falls until his death on Feb. 22, 2015.

Together they owned and operated the Modern Steam Laundry and Dry Cleaners in Bowie until retirement in 1991. Margie loved being an active supporter of the school parent–teacher association when her girls were young, from baking cupcakes and cookies to making arts and crafts for various school projects. She was famous for her chili at the Halloween carnivals and Pecan Tassies at Christmas.

In retirement, they enjoyed many years of traveling, camping and especially fishing, making numerous new friends at each fishing spot. Margarette was a devoted wife and mother of two daughters, and grandmother to one granddaughter.

Margarette is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Mitchell and husband Douglas, Gainesville, and Randi Sue Monroe and husband Steve, Stanton; granddaughter, Miranda Debelevich and husband Jason, Misawa, Japan Air Force Base; sister, Alta Lambert and husband Harvey, Cayce, SC; her beloved dog, Cookie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Hospice of West Texas for their loving care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gilbreth Funeral Home, Stanton, TX.

