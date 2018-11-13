Mary Taylor Deaver

January 25, 1932 – November 12, 2018

BOWIE – Mary Taylor Deaver, 86, died peacefully on Nov. 12, 2018 in Decatur, TX.

The family will receive friends after the service on Nov. 14 at the First United Methodist Church in Bowie.

The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 14 at the First United Methodist Church in Bowie with the Rev. Elizabeth “Liz” Talbert officiating.

A private burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery prior to the service.

Mary was born in Bowie on Jan. 25, 1932 as the second of five children, to Elgin and Alma Clois Taylor. She married her high school sweetheart, Danny Deaver, on Jan. 27, 1950 and lived her entire life in Bowie starting out on Jefferson Street and ending up farther up on Jefferson Street with a lot of love in between.

She had served as drum mayor of the Bowie High School band, a founding member of the Amity Club and received the Woman of the Year award from the Bowie Chamber of Commerce and attended Midwestern University.

Through the years, Mary enjoyed playing Bridge with her close friends, playing golf at the Top O’ The Lake Country Club, traveling with her husband Danny to China and Costa Rica, and with Danny and her sister Treva Taylor on many trips in the US.

She loved to spend a vast amount of time with her grandsons, Hunter and Hayden Deaver and with all of her nieces around their swimming pool. Her greatest enjoyment was spending her time with all of her family as often as she could. To live in the hearts those she loved is not to die.

She is preceded by her parents, Elgin and Alma Clois (Cooper) Taylor; husband, Danny Deaver and son, Kent Deaver.

Mary is survived by her son, Max Keith Deaver, Bowie; sisters, Treva Taylor, Bowie, Reta Taylor Rucker, Wichita Falls and Karen Power, McKinney; brother, Max Taylor, Plano; grandsons, Hunter Deaver and Hayden Deaver, both of Dallas; nieces, Ronna Rucker Prickett, Wichita Falls, Courtney Power Moseman, McKinney, Paige Power Greathouse, McKinney and Carrie Taylor Rambo, Murphy; nephew, Ryan Taylor, Edmond, OK; four great-nieces and two great-nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

