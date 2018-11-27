Megan Louise Darland

December 6, 1986 – November 21, 2018

BOWIE – Megan Louise Darland, 31, died on Nov. 21, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service was at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 26 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with Pastor Doyle Wade officiating.

Darland was born on Dec. 6, 1986 in Grand Prairie. She won the title of Little Miss of Montague County.

She is preceded in death by her father, Daryl Darland and grandmother, Maggie Coley.

She is survived by her mother, Ann Darland, Bowie; son, James Brady Darland, Bowie; brother, Daryn Darland, Wichita Falls; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.