Mona Lisa Jackson

June 12, 1972 – November 21, 2018

NOCONA – Mona Lisa Jackson, 46, died Nov. 21, 2018 at her home in Nocona, TX.

There was a visitation from 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel.

A funeral was at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel with minister Edwin Brooks officiating.

Jackson was born on June 12, 1972 in Poplarville, MS to Michael and Monica Mayes Short. She married Donald Ray Jackson on Jan. 31, 2005 in Nocona.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sadie Mayes; mother, Monica Short and aunt, Phyllis Mayes.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Jackson, Nocona; father, Michael Short, Lumberton, MS; children, Kevin Reid, Allen, Monica Cunningham, Moulton, AL and Courtney Jackson, Nocona; brothers, Ronnie Walley, Moulton, AL and Josh Short, Lumberton, MS; sister, Jessica Bowens, Moulton, AL and six grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to a charity of choice.