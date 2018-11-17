Montague County takes part in National Adoption Awareness Month

Montague County will be taking part in National Adoption Awareness Month after the commissioner’s court accepted a proclamation for the event last week.

Members of the Montague County Child Welfare Board offered the proclamation. Board Chairman Austin Wright, members Lorra Lierly and Mark Neese and April Mancilla from A World for Children attended. Lierly said the proclamation recognizes the importance of adoption.

Some of the statistics outlined by Lierly included 7,000 children in Texas awaiting adoption, including 12 waiting for permanent families in Montague County.

