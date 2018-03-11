Morman hopes to medal at state meet

Saint Jo’s Logan Morman is heading back to the state meet for the second year in a row competing in the 1A classification. He competed last year as a sophomore and ended up finishing 51st while running 18:27.

In his last three races Morman has run faster than that time and at the regional meet on Oct. 22, he ran his fastest time yet at 16:44 while finishing third.

Compared to last year’s field at the state meet, if Morman can run that time or improve upon it, it should land him in the top 10 where he would earn a medal. It also is the ninth fastest time recorded on athletic.net in 1A this year.

This is what Morman is shooting for on his second go around.

“The first time was a little rattling since I had never been in that situation before,” Morman said. “I think I could have performed better, but this year we are hoping for top 10 in the state, improving upon my previous time and medal.”

His experience regarding the simple things like being familiar with the course layout to how they organize the race hopes to pay dividends in Morman’s quest to bring a medal back to Saint Jo.

Morman’s race is scheduled to run at 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 3 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

