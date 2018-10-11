Nocona falls to Brock

The roller coaster ride came to an end for the Nocona Lady Indians on Tuesday night.

Nocona fell to state ranked Brock in the regional quarterfinal game in Jacksboro in straight sets. The Lady Eagles were in control during the sets as they won 25-18, 25-14 and 25-21.

The loss puts an end to the most successful Lady Indians volleyball season since the 2013 team went to the regional tournament.

Nocona went 24-16 and were 7-2 in district, good for second place, as well as taking home hardware in all three of their tournaments.

Averee Kleinhans led the team with 10 kills and 14 digs. Trystin Fenoglio led the team with 17 assists and added 12 digs. Ella Nunneley and Grayson Trumball each had five kills while Nunneley led the team with four aces.

Coach Tiffany Clay felt that her team got beat by the better team that night.

