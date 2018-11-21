Nocona holds off Iowa Park for home win

The Nocona Lady Indians played their second game of the season at home on Saturday against Iowa Park.

While still a work in a progress for where they want to be and how they want to play, the Lady Indians led the entire game and won pretty easily 49-33 with only a moment of uncertainty.

A week after getting into a fast up and down game in their opening contest against Vernon, Nocona instead got into a grind it out game where they could not make a shot.

Despite forcing a bunch of steals with their zone defense, the Lady Indians struggled to capitalize on them early on as they led 5-4 six minutes into the game. An early corner three-pointer from Brooke O’Neal did not spell of things to come as most perimeter shots were not falling for anyone.

Instead they started driving inside and drawing fouls as the refs were pretty liberal with the whistle, especially in the first half. Nocona led 12-4 after the first quarter.

The Lady Hawks could not adapt as they kept trying to force passes inside that would end up getting stolen and could not make any perimeter shots to stretch the defense out. Points mostly only came at the free throw line as both teams got into the double bonus midway through the second quarter.

