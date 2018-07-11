Nocona wins area playoff

The Nocona Lady Indians swept Clyde at Graham High School on Saturday to earn the area championship title and advance to the regional quarterfinal round.

The Lady Indians took on Brock on Tuesday night for regional quarterfinals, with results in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.

On Saturday, the Lady Indians easily closed out the first set 25-15 after leading by as much as 10 points as they took advantage of Clyde’s inconsistent ball control. The second set Nocona continued to dominate, as they won 25-18.

The third was the closest of the match, with Clyde closing in on the Lady Indians, but Nocona managed to get the job done with a 25-21 win, claiming the area title.

“I felt like we played just good enough to beat them all three sets,” said Nocona Lady Indians Coach Tiffany Clay. “We knew going in that Clyde wasn’t as seasoned as Peaster and their ball control wasn’t their strong point.”

The coach explained they knew if they could keep Clyde out of system, their two main players would have a hard time putting the ball down.

“Unfortunately, I don’t feel like this was one of our better defensive games, but again, we played well enough to win,” said Clay.

Clay hoped her team would be more focused and ready to play Brock on Tuesday night.

“Brock has a couple of offensive threats that are pretty equal to Clyde’s outside hitter and middle,” explained Clay. “The difference between the two of them will be Brock has more tradition and their ball control will be better.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.