Pearl Norris Lambert

January 12, 1944 – October 28, 2018

BOWIE – Pearl Norris Lambert, 74, left this earth all too early on Oct. 28, 2018 in Fort Worth, TX.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Elmwood Cemetery with Pastor John Little officiating.

Pearl was born Jan. 12, 1944 in Russellville, AL to Roy and Rosalie (Sledge) Norris, and raised in Farmington, NM with five brothers and one sister.

She married Turner Lambert and had four boys and one daughter, finding her calling as a wonderful and beloved Momma. She truly worked hard to raise her children to become good people.

Pearl was a talented jeweler. She could make just about any kind of jewelry from scratch. She was “Momma Hen” to even those who were not family and she never met a stranger. It goes without saying how many people in this world she had touched.

“Momma, you may no longer be here physically, but you will live on in our hearts. We will never forget you or your love for us. We love you bunches, Belinda Ronnie and Bill.”

“My dear Honey, you were my baby and until we are reunited, I will miss you each and every day. I will love you forever, Turner.”

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Rosalie Norris; sons, Audie Harris and Dwayne Matthews; and siblings, Daisy, Jared, Roy, Paul and Little Jay Norris.

Pearl is survived by her husband, Turner Lambert, Bowie; daughter, Belinda Green and husband Brian, NV; sons, Ron and Bill Lambert, Texas; grandchildren, Crystal Huss and husband Lonnie, Nevada, Neil Harris, Utah, Brandon Anderson and wife Brandi, Texas, and Jonathan Anderson and wife Christina, Arizona; great grandchildren, Logan and Cheyenne Huss, and Scarlett and Lucille Anderson; brother, Renford and wife Lana Norris; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

