Petitions returned to organizers; city cites they do not comply with city charter

The three petitions submitted to the City of Bowie on Oct. 31 seeking repeals of various code ordinances within the city, along with stipulations for the electric rate, were returned to organizers this afternoon. City Secretary Sandy Page returned them with a note that stated: “Your documents do not comply with the city charter,” essentially rejecting them for council consideration. No further comment was available Monday from city officials. Organizers noted on their Facebook pages the city secretary said their attorney could contact City Attorney Tracey Jennings.

Watch your mid-week News for an update on this story.