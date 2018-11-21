Pilots attend safety seminar at Bowie Municipal Airport

Fourteen pilots attended a Federal Aviation Administration Safety Team seminar on Nov. 17 at the Bowie Municipal Airport. Richard Lee, safety team member and local pilot, discussed the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast system which will be required starting Jan. 1, 2020 to fly in most controlled airspace. In Texas that includes the large metropolitan areas such as Abilene, Amarillo, Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. Lee said the goal is to create safer skies for all aircraft “expanding situational awareness.” The seminar was presented in the hangar rented by Coppell Construction and the airport hosted a cookout lunch. A large group flew in for the event. (Courtesy photo)