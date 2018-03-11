Prairie Valley advances to area after sweep against Savoy; Gold-Burg, Forestburg seasons come to an end

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs are advancing to the regional quarterfinal round of playoffs after a convincing three set win against Savoy at Valley View on Thursday night.

The team knocked out the Lady Cardinals 31-29, 25-20, 25-7 despite the Lady Bulldogs being a bit nervous and a little overwhelmed with their first playoff experience.

“We struggled to find any momentum in the first set,” explained Prairie Valley Coach Jeannie Carpenter. “It was truly just back and forth. We finally were able to get things going. These girls played hard and made some great plays. I couldn’t be prouder of these girls and what they continue to accomplish.”

The regional quarterfinal round will be played against the Saint Jo Lady Panthers. A date and time has not yet been set. Watch The Bowie News Facebook page for updates.

Gold-Burg

Leading up to the area playoff round against Dodd City at North Central Texas College on Thursday night, the Lady Bears had already surpassed any other team’s success in the program’s history by claiming a bi-district championship.

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.