Prairie Valley basketball starts season

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs topped Mineral Wells Community Christian 53-42 on Friday to secure a season opener win.

However, the Lady Bulldogs trailed 0-6 at the end of the first quarter, but woke up and put 18 points on the board in the second to head into halftime trailing just one point 18-19.

The Lady Bulldogs continued to dominate in the last two quarters, outscoring the visiting team 17-12 in both to take the 52-43 win.

Sydni Messer tallied 15 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Hailey Winkler also scored in double digits with 12 points to help fuel the win.

“We have a lot to work on,” explained Carpenter. “First and foremost, the girls need to be hitting the gym putting up shots. We are quick but struggle with seeing the court as well as we should. We are still a relatively young team, but we are returning four starters. I am looking forward to what this season has in store for us.”

The Prairie Valley boys suffered a tight three-point loss by 67-64 to Mineral Wells Community Christian to open the season on Friday night.

The Bulldogs led in the first half, closing out the first quarter ahead by one 16-15, and had extended that lead 32-27 heading into halftime.

However, the Warriors came back fighting in the third, outscoring the Bulldogs 14-7. They again led in the fourth by one point, but the third quarter was enough of a lead to take the win 67-64.

“We played a very physical game, but a lot of times we were just out of control offensively and defensively,” said Prairie Valley Coach Seth Stephens, who is in his first year of coaching the Bulldogs.

Three of the Bulldog’s starters fouled out, with William Winkler landing in foul trouble and spending half the game on the bench.

However, he was still able to grab 11 rebounds while putting up 12 points. Carter Lemon led the Bulldog offense with 19 points, and Tyler Reid was a big contributor for Prairie Valley with 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs will take on HEAT as well at home on Friday. The boys will follow the girl’s game, scheduled for 6 p.m.

