Prairie Valley, Gold-Burg receive all-district honors

The all-district volleyball list for the district featuring Prairie Valley and Gold-Burg came out recently.

With both teams finishing one and two in the district and winning playoff games for their schools for the first time in recent memory, both saw quite of a few of their players make waves on the all district teams.

For the Lady Bulldogs, the district champs saw all eight of their players make it onto the list in some way, with three of them earning superlative honors.

The versatile Emily Carpenter came away with the district most valuable player honor while the hard hitting Shelby Roof won the most outstanding hitter and the powerful Sydni Messer earned outstanding server.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter was glad her that everyone on her roster was able to be recognized in some way.

“That’s tough to achieve no matter what district you are in,” Carpenter said. “Emily Carpenter, Shelby Roof and Sydni Messer came away with very deserved top honors. All three will be back next year to lead our team to an even more successful season.”

The district runner-ups Lady Bears also saw most of its team earn all-district awards, with three players also earning superlatives. Lady Bulldog Nicole Tinerella won outstanding defender.

