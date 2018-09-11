Ray Frank McLinsky

July 10, 1945 – November 3, 2018

BOWIE – Ray Frank McLinsky, 73, died on Nov. 3, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service was at 11 a.m. on Nov. 6 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

McLinsky was born July 10, 1945 in Bonham to Frank and Lois (Caldwell) McLinsky. He graduated from Denison High School in 1964.

McLinsky was a sergeant in the United States Army and served his country in the Vietnam War. He worked for Pac-A-Sac in Bowie, then later in Chico as the store’s manager.

He is preceded in death by his father, Frank McLinsky.

Ray is survived by his children, Ray McLinsky Jr., Wichita, KS, David McLinsky, Colorado Springs, CO, John McLinsky, Lamesa and Raenell McLinsky, Bowie; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; mother, Lois McLinsky, Bowie; sister, Kay Shaw, Bowie; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

