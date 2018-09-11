Robert “Bob” Watson

November 26, 1938 – November 5, 2018

BOWIE – Robert “Bob” Watson, 79, passed away on Nov. 5, 2018 surrounded by his children.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 11 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12 at the First United Methodist Church of Bowie with the Rev. Steve Martinez officiating.

Bob Watson was born on Nov. 26, 1938 in Marlow, OK to Rollene and Winona (Newsom) Watson. In his youth he was an All-Around Rodeo Cowboy, both in college on the Texas Christian University rodeo team, and as a member of the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association.

He was a home builder in the Metroplex for more than 25 years, and was an active member of the community in Keller. He served both on the Keller School Board and as president of the Keller Future Farmers of America. Watson was a lifelong farmer and rancher, and in his later years trained race horses.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Melissa Watson.

Bob is survived by his brother, Ron Watson, Grand Junction, CO, his daughter, Melody Davis, Alexandria, VA and son, Daniel Watson, Bowie.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the Bowie Animal Shelter at Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 1444, Bowie, TX 76230 or online at http://www.bowieanimalshelter.org/.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

