Ruby “Juanita” Carter

March 23, 1937 – November 3, 2018

BOWIE – Ruby “Juanita” Carter, 81, passed away Nov. 3, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at the First Presbyterian Church of Bowie with Pastor Joe Gambill officiating.

Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Flower Mound Cemetery in Flower Mound, TX.

Juanita was born March 23, 1937 in Dallas to Basil and Lilly (Devord) Miller. She graduated from Pleasant Grave High School in Dallas.

Juanita married Bobby Carter on Feb. 9, 1963 in Dallas. Juanita had a life long career in accounting, she worked as a payroll clerk for many years at Pearl Vision and later Sally’s Beauty Supply.

In her free time, Juanita served her community. She had been president of the Bowie Senior Citizens and was on the board of directors of the Los Colinas Credit Union.

She enjoyed planting flowers, gardening and painting. Juanita was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bowie for more than 14 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, David Allen Carter and stepson, David Wayne Carter.

Juanita is survived by her husband, Bobby Carter, Bowie; children, Lee Weller, Flower Mound, Cheryl Chavez and husband Tony, Coeur d’ Alene, ID, and Mark Carter and wife Fabiola, Atlanta, GA; nine grandchildren; and four great grandchildren, with one more on the way.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

