Saint Jo beats Perrin-Whitt in straight sets for area championship Thursday

After gaining the luxury of earning a bye in the bi-district, the Saint Jo Lady Panthers made sure they proved it was well deserved by dispatching Perrin-Whitt on Thursday night in Alvord.

Despite some slow starts, the Lady Panthers won in straight sets and by comfortably big margins.

The first set saw Saint Jo struggle at the beginning as they fell behind 4-1 as they struggled with their serve receive.

“They wanted it so bad, I think they frustrated themselves once they could not make the first pass,” Coach Charlie Pittman said.

Once the nerves settled down and the Lady Panthers started executing, there was not much hope for the Lady Pirates. Saint Jo quickly made up ground and grabbed a 9-6 lead.

From there it only went more right for the Lady Panthers as they won 16 of the next 20 points to win the first set 25-10.

That momentum carried over into the start of the second set. An early 4-1 lead proved substantial as Perrin-Whitt could not close the gap as they played mostly even with Saint Jo up until the middle of the set. The lead grew from 17-13 to 23-17 as the Lady Panthers won 25-18 to take a 2-0 lead.

Not wanting to give the Lady Pirates any hope for a comeback, Saint Jo again came out struggling at the beginning of the third set in the same way they did in the first set. After falling behind 4-1, the Lady Panthers quickly righted the ship and reeled off 10 straight points to take an 11-4 lead.

Things only got worse for Perrin-Whitt as they could tell the end was near. The lead went to double digits as Saint Jo took an 18-7 lead. The momentum from the Lady Panthers could not be stopped as they smelled blood in the water as they ended up winning 25-9.

They will play a familiar foe in the regional quarterfinals against another Montague County team Prairie Valley.

Information about the game is not set at the time of writing besides the date of the game being played Nov. 5-6. Look forward to our social media where we will post all of the information when we learn of it.

