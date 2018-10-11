Saint Jo defeats Prairie Valley to advance to the regional tournament

It was a great scene at North Central Texas College in Gainesville Tuesday night as county teams Saint Jo and Prairie Valley volleyball teams faced off to see whose dream season would continue at the regional tournament.

For the Lady Panthers, they got to this point last year after upsetting state ranked Dodd City before falling short of the regional tournament the next game. After winning the district title Saint Jo breezed through Perrin-Whitt to get to Tuesday’s game.

For the Lady Bulldogs, a district title and a playoff win against Savoy were both program milestones according to recent history.

Fans from both communities showed up with signs and chants ready to explode from anticipation.

Prairie Valley had a modest 6-4 lead early on, but the Lady Panthers then went on an 11 point run to take full control of the set.

The Lady Bulldogs could not handle Bailey Melton’s serve during this run as Saint Jo got out to a 15-6 lead before Prairie Valley could break the serve.

From there, the Lady Bulldogs just tried to build some momentum for the second set, but the Lady Panthers still outscored them in the second half of the set as they won 25-15.

