Saint Jo Panthers fall to district leader; Holliday Eagles top Nocona Indians

Saint Jo was hoping they could dent undefeated district leader Newcastle on their last home game of the season, but unfortunately came up a bit short. The Bobcats came out ahead by two scores as they won 72-60.

It was a back and forth game for most of the contest, with neither team gaining more than a couple points advantage. Saint Jo led 52-50 heading into the fourth quarter before Newcastle was able to get some stops and score on their possessions to open up a 72-52 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers finally scored and converted the two-point kick in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to two scores, but could not recover the onside kick. The Bobcats ran out the clock to secure the win.

It was Preston Lyons who led the way for Saint Jo on offense as he ran for 221 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Jones and Wyatt Geurin each scored on the ground as well while Chance Bennett and Pepe Gam each caught a touchdown.

“We battled back and forth all game,” Coach Derek Schlieve said. “Newcastle came out on the big end of it, but I’m very proud of how our guys stuck in there. We could clean a couple things up, but I do think our guys played hard.”

It was disappointing for the Panthers as a win would have put them in sole possession of second place and the final playoff spot.

As it stands now, they are in a four team tie for second place with only one team making the playoffs.

The scenario for Saint Jo to get the final playoff spot is for them to win their final game at Perrin-Whitt and Bryson has to win at Savoy. The Panthers play at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Perrin-Whitt.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians ran into the tough Holliday Eagles on Friday night. With a win clinching a playoff spot, the Indians will have to wait another week as they lost to the Eagles 38-0 on the road.

