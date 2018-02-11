Sharon Kay Wilhite

May 8, 1948 – October 31, 2018

FORESTBURG – Sharon Kay Wilhite, 70, passed away on Oct. 31, 2018 in Denton, TX.

A celebration of life will be at noon on Nov. 10 at the Forestburg Community Center.

Sharon was born May 8, 1948 in Decatur to A.B. and Jimmie (Fillpot) McMillion and attended Forestburg High School. On Dec. 30, 1987 she married Michael Wilhite in Montague.

Sharon had a life-long career as an aircraft assembler, and worked at Webber Aircraft in Gainesville and later for Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth until her retirement.

She enjoyed reading, spending time on her iPad and caring for her three dogs. Sharon will be remembered with love and appreciation for being a devoted mother, grandmother and friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents, A.B and Jimmie McMillion, and husband, Mike Wilhite.

Sharon is survived by her children, Randy Landers, Forestburg, Cheryl Capuchina, Forestburg and Angie Wilhite, North Rich land Hills; grandchildren, Kelton Capuchina and wife Morissa, Fort Worth, Raleigh Capuchina, Denton, Rhys Capuchina, Denton, Kailee Robles and husband Gustavo, Marietta OK, and Dulton Dodd and Brayden Dodd, Marietta, OK; great grandchildren, Elana Robles, Penelope Capuchina and Watson Capuchina; sisters, Darlene Tompkins, Nocona, Donna Scott, Highland Village and Teresa Metcalf, Saginaw; and brother, Jim McMillion, Franklin, IN.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication