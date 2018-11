Tales ā€˜Nā€™ Trails Museum wrapped up October with two big events last weekend. (Top) Archealogist Sergio Ayala of Texas State University conducted an examination of Native American artifacts for museum members and guests. Gayle Storey of Nocona brought some arrowheads in for review. (Bottom) On Oct. 27 the museum presented a Concert in the Barn Fun-Raiser featuring two bands.