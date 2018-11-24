Texas AG may investigate possible election fraud with NHOPA

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The Montague County Sheriff’s Office has referred an investigation into a possible fraudulent property owner’s association election to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Montague County Chief Jack Lawson said he would “refrain from calling it a scam” because at this point they just don’t know. However, officials with the AG’s office said the items were fraudulent and did not come from its office.

On Nov. 13 priority mail packets labeled to be from the Office of the Texas Attorney General were mailed out to somelocal residents, plus the Montague County Tax Assessor, Montague County Elections Administrator, The Bowie News and The Nocona News. It appears there were other packets that went out to property owners.

The investigation centers around the Nocona Hills Property Owners Association, which is located on Lake Nocona in a gated community.

Read the full story in the weekend News.